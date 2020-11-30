Gayatri Projects bags order from Uttar Pradesh

-
The construction company on Saturday (28 November 2020) said it received letter of award (LoA) from Namami Gange & Rural Drinking Water Department in Uttar Pradesh.
The project is for construction of Jhakhaun Birdha, Dorra Balabehat Kadesara Kalan & Mau group of villages water supply scheme, district-Lalitpur and relevant works including commissioning and operation and maintenance of the same for a period of 10 years, the company said in a BSE filing made on Saturday (28 November 2020). The bid project cost is Rs 395.98 crore.
Gayatri Projects is the flagship company of the Gayatri Group that has interests in infrastructure, power, hospitality, real estate and industry.
On a standalone basis, the company reported 58.5% drop in net profit to Rs 3.33 crore on a 14.4% rise in net sales to Rs 798.23 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.
Shares of Gayatri Projects rose 2.41% to Rs 31.90 on Friday.
