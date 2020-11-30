Indiabulls Housing raises Rs 93 cr by paring stake in OakNorth Holdings

-
ALSO READ
Indiabulls Housing sells partial stake in OakNorth Holdings
Indiabulls Housing Finance sells further stake in OakNorth for Rs 20 cr
Indiabulls Housing Finance sells further stake in OakNorth for Rs 220 cr
Indiabulls Housing Finance sells further stake in OakNorth for Rs 64 cr
Indiabulls Housing Finance divests further stake in OakNorth
-
The sale proceeds will be accretive to the regulatory net worth and the CRAR of the housing finance company.Indiabulls Housing Finance on Saturday (28 November 2020) announced that it has raised about Rs 93 crore by further reducing its stake in OakNorth Holdings.
With the latest stake sale, the company has raised a total of Rs 2,670 crore as fresh equity in the month of September, October and November 2020, adding to the regulatory equity capital of the company. Out of the total Rs 2670 crore, Indiabulls raised Rs 683 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) and Rs 1,987 crore through stake sale in OakNorth.
Indiabulls Housing Finance is engaged in providing individual housing loans, loans against property (LAP) and project finance for real estate development.
On a consolidated basis, the housing finance company's net profit fell 54% to Rs 323.20 crore on a 25.9% decline in total income to Rs 2581 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance rose 0.73% at Rs 187.05 on Friday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU