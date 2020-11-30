Hero MotoCorp appoints Michael Clarke as COO

The two-wheel major has appointed global mobility expert Michael Clarke to the newly created position of chief operating officer (COO), with the additional role of chief human resources officer (CHRO).

Based out of India, Mike will join Hero MotoCorp effective 1 January 2021 and report to Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO of Hero MotoCorp. The nomination and remuneration committee of Hero MotoCorp has approved the appointment.

Mike Clarke has been a business leader with more than 25 years' global experience in publicly listed companies in the US and UK. He has worked in leadership roles in some of the world's top companies, such as Fiat Group SPA and Delphi Technologies. Mike was also in leadership roles in Operations and Human Resources functions in several other companies, including Tenneco Automotive and Hertz Corporation Breed Technology (formerly AlliedSignal SRS) across Europe.

Dr. Pawan Munjal, chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said I am excited to have Mike join the Hero family at this crucial juncture in time of emerging opportunities and new challenges. Mike brings considerable global experience and expertise in managing complex operations, international restructuring, organisational and cultural change. His experience will be highly beneficial as we look to further consolidate our market leadership across continents. We have a clear focus to create benchmark products and facilities, including industry leading processes and operations. Mike will contribute by playing a vital role in providing strategic leadership in operational excellence and driving the Talent agenda at Hero MotoCorp.

The two-wheeler major's consolidated net profit jumped 9.1% to Rs 963.82 crore on 23.7% increase in net sales to Rs 9,473.32 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, in terms of unit volumes sold by a single company in a year.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp rose 2.69% to Rs 3,104.65 on Friday, 27 November 2020.

