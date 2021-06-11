National Fertilizers Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 10 cr

On a consolidated basis, National Fertilizers (NFL)'s net loss narrowed to Rs 9.53 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 248.65 crore in Q4 FY20.

Net sales slipped 1.8% to Rs 2,961.17 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 3,014.43 crore in Q4 FY20. Pre-tax loss stood at Rs 9.80 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 333.11 crore in Q4 FY20.

During the financial year, NFL's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 237.08 crore in FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 181.06 crore in FY20. Revenue from operations skid 9.36% to Rs 11,905.66 crore in FY21 compared with Rs 13,135.36 crore in FY20.

NFL is engaged in producing and marketing urea, neem coated urea, bio-fertilizers (solid and liquid) and other allied industrial products.

As of 31 March 2021, the Government of India held 74.71% stake in NFL.

Shares of NFL dropped 3.71% to Rs 68.70 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 68 and an intraday high of Rs 69.60 so far.

