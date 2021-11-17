Gems And Jewellery Exports See Good Pickup

India's gem and jewellery exports witnessed a 16% growth in October 2021 versus 2019, owing to strong demand from key export destinations, especially the US.

Overall gross exports of Gems & Jewellery in October amounted to US$ 4170.59 million (Rs. 31241.090 crore) as compared to US$ 3610.07 million (Rs. 25647.06 crore) for the same period in 2019. During April - October 2021, the overall gross exports of gems & jewellery at US$ 23658.13 million (Rs. 175373.01 crore) grew 4.82 % (10.71 % in Rs term) as compared to US$ 22570.41 million (Rs. 1,58,404.21 crore) in 2019.

