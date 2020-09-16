Gemstone Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.91% to Rs 0.49 croreNet profit of Gemstone Investments remain constant at Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.91% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.490.55 -11 OPM %75.5172.73 -PBDT0.370.37 0 PBT0.360.36 0 NP0.360.36 0
