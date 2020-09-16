Gemstone Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.91% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net profit of Gemstone Investments remain constant at Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.91% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.490.5575.5172.730.370.370.360.360.360.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)