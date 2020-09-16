Bhoruka Aluminium reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Universal Prime Aluminium reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Universal Prime Aluminium reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals resumes partial operations at Dahej and Vadodara plants
Govt eases import restrictions for certain chemicals, aviation gasoline
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Bhoruka Aluminium reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU