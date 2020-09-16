JUST IN
CMI reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.30 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 85.28% to Rs 21.68 crore

Net loss of CMI reported to Rs 12.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 85.28% to Rs 21.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 147.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales21.68147.30 -85 OPM %-15.648.56 -PBDT-13.437.74 PL PBT-16.414.85 PL NP-12.303.29 PL

Wed, September 16 2020. 17:30 IST

