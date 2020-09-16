Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.23 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 80.80% to Rs 3.45 croreNet Loss of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reported to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 80.80% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.4517.97 -81 OPM %-42.61-15.47 -PBDT-1.75-3.21 45 PBT-2.23-3.67 39 NP-2.23-3.67 39
