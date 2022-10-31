General Insurance Corporation of India announces appointment of directors

-
General Insurance Corporation of India announced the following appointments:
Inderjeet Singh, currently General Manager, NIACL as General Manager and Director on the Board of the Corporation, with effect from the date of assumption of office and upto the date of his attaining the age of superannuation (i.e. 30 June 2023), or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
Madhulika Bhaskar currently General Manager of the Corporation as General Manager and Director on the Board of the Corporation with effect from the date of assumption of office and upto the date of her attaining the age of superannuation (i.e. 30 June 2023), or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
