Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit rises 46.34% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.16% to Rs 21.76 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Biotech India rose 46.34% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.16% to Rs 21.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

