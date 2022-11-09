Rolex Rings standalone net profit rises 50.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.08% to Rs 289.71 crore

Net profit of Rolex Rings rose 50.44% to Rs 49.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.08% to Rs 289.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 258.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.289.71258.4921.9922.1167.0752.0260.5145.6049.1832.69

