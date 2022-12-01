Gensol Engineering secures orders worth Rs 232.49 cr

-
-
These projects will be built inside the thermal power stations in Koderma district of Jharkhand (6 MWac), Bankura (14 MWac) and Raghunathpur (10 MWac) districts of West Bengal.
The cumulative order value of these projects is pegged at over Rs. 232.49 crore inclusive of taxes.
