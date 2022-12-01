JUST IN
Business Standard

Gensol Engineering secures orders worth Rs 232.49 cr

Capital Market 

Gensol Engineering has won a tender from state-owned power generator to set up grid-connected floating solar projects of 30 MWac capacity (and a minimum of 40 MWdc) on raw water reservoirs of the thermal power plants owned by the generator.

These projects will be built inside the thermal power stations in Koderma district of Jharkhand (6 MWac), Bankura (14 MWac) and Raghunathpur (10 MWac) districts of West Bengal.

The cumulative order value of these projects is pegged at over Rs. 232.49 crore inclusive of taxes.

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 13:00 IST

