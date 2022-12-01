Polycab India onboards Redington as its National Distributor

Polycab will have now Redington as its National Distributor for its end-to-end passive networking solutions. With this tie-up, Polycab's telecom division, Polycab Telecom looks forward to meet its distribution-objectives and strengthen the presence of its passive networking portfolio, comprising end-to-end copper and fibre system, all across India, capitalizing on Redington's extensive distribution-network and efficient operational expertise.
