Business Standard

Polycab India onboards Redington as its National Distributor

Polycab India and Redington have announced their strategic partnership for Indian market.

Polycab will have now Redington as its National Distributor for its end-to-end passive networking solutions. With this tie-up, Polycab's telecom division, Polycab Telecom looks forward to meet its distribution-objectives and strengthen the presence of its passive networking portfolio, comprising end-to-end copper and fibre system, all across India, capitalizing on Redington's extensive distribution-network and efficient operational expertise.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 12:21 IST

