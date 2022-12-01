JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

VST Tillers sales declines 5% YoY in November
Business Standard

Ethos signs exclusive partnership deal with Trilobe

Capital Market 

Ethos has signed an exclusive partnership deal with contemporary watch brand Trilobe, to bring the finest of haute horlogerie to the Indian market. With this partnership, Ethos Watch Boutiques will exclusively retail Trilobe across India and the selection will be available from early 2023.

The core range will include models from all Trilobe watch collections Les Matinaux, Nuit Fantastique, Secret, and Une Folle Journ.

Trilobe has been nominated for the esteemed Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Gene (GPHG) often touted as the 'Oscars' of the watch industry every year since their launch. They won the prestigious 'Petite Aiguille' prize for the ingenious Nuit Fantastique Dune timepiece at the GPHG Award ceremony held inGeneva earlier this year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 11:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU