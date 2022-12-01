Ethos signs exclusive partnership deal with Trilobe

Ethos has signed an exclusive partnership deal with contemporary watch brand Trilobe, to bring the finest of haute horlogerie to the Indian market. With this partnership, Ethos Watch Boutiques will exclusively retail Trilobe across India and the selection will be available from early 2023.

The core range will include models from all Trilobe watch collections Les Matinaux, Nuit Fantastique, Secret, and Une Folle Journ.

Trilobe has been nominated for the esteemed Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Gene (GPHG) often touted as the 'Oscars' of the watch industry every year since their launch. They won the prestigious 'Petite Aiguille' prize for the ingenious Nuit Fantastique Dune timepiece at the GPHG Award ceremony held inGeneva earlier this year.

