Phoenix Mills announces grand opening of Phoenix Citadel in Indore

PML is the pioneer of retail-led, mixed-use developments in India with an operational retail portfolio of over 80 lakh square feet (sq. ft.) of retail space across 10 malls in 7 gateway cities of India, with additional under construction portfolio of over 50 lakh sq. ft.
Spread over 19 acres of land and with a gross leasable area of 10 lakh sq. ft., Phoenix Citadel is a worldclass and exceptional fashion and family entertainment destination. The mall is set to have a huge economic impact on the state of Madhya Pradesh and is also set to be one of the largest employment generators.
