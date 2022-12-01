JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

L&T settles $107 mn sustainability linked loan with SMBC
Business Standard

Phoenix Mills announces grand opening of Phoenix Citadel in Indore

Capital Market 

Phoenix Mills announced the grand opening of Phoenix Citadel, the largest retail destination in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Phoenix Citadel has been developed by PML under its first joint venture with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments).

PML is the pioneer of retail-led, mixed-use developments in India with an operational retail portfolio of over 80 lakh square feet (sq. ft.) of retail space across 10 malls in 7 gateway cities of India, with additional under construction portfolio of over 50 lakh sq. ft.

Spread over 19 acres of land and with a gross leasable area of 10 lakh sq. ft., Phoenix Citadel is a worldclass and exceptional fashion and family entertainment destination. The mall is set to have a huge economic impact on the state of Madhya Pradesh and is also set to be one of the largest employment generators.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 12:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU