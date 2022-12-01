Phoenix Mills announces grand opening of Phoenix Citadel in Indore

Phoenix Mills announced the grand opening of Phoenix Citadel, the largest retail destination in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Phoenix Citadel has been developed by PML under its first joint venture with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments).

PML is the pioneer of retail-led, mixed-use developments in India with an operational retail portfolio of over 80 lakh square feet (sq. ft.) of retail space across 10 malls in 7 gateway cities of India, with additional under construction portfolio of over 50 lakh sq. ft.

Spread over 19 acres of land and with a gross leasable area of 10 lakh sq. ft., Phoenix Citadel is a worldclass and exceptional fashion and family entertainment destination. The mall is set to have a huge economic impact on the state of Madhya Pradesh and is also set to be one of the largest employment generators.

