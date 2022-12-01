Central Bank of India announces appointment of Executive Director

With effect from 01 December 2022

Central Bank of India announced the appointment of Malladi Venkat Murali Krishna, Chief General Manager, Bank of Baroda, as Executive Director on the Board of the Bank, for a period of three years, with effect from the date of assumption of office on or after 01 December 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

