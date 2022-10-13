Genus Power Infrastructures incorporates wholly owned subsidiary

-
ALSO READ
Century Plyboards (India) incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - Century Ports
Adani Ports incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - Adani Aviation Fuels
Genus Power Infrastructures consolidated net profit declines 24.66% in the March 2022 quarter
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Genus Power spurts on bagging large order
-
Genus Power Infrastructures has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Hi-Print Technologies on 12 October 2022.
The company's main object inter-alia is to carry on the business of manufacturing / installing / operating all types of smart metering (including Energy metering, Gas metering, and Water metering) instruments / projects etc., on turn-key basis or under CAPEX-OPEX-TOTEX base BOOT Model.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU