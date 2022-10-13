Genus Power Infrastructures incorporates wholly owned subsidiary

Genus Power Infrastructures has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Hi-Print Technologies on 12 October 2022.

The company's main object inter-alia is to carry on the business of manufacturing / installing / operating all types of smart metering (including Energy metering, Gas metering, and Water metering) instruments / projects etc., on turn-key basis or under CAPEX-OPEX-TOTEX base BOOT Model.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)