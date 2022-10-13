JUST IN
Business Standard

Genus Power Infrastructures incorporates wholly owned subsidiary

Capital Market 

Genus Power Infrastructures has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Hi-Print Technologies on 12 October 2022.

The company's main object inter-alia is to carry on the business of manufacturing / installing / operating all types of smart metering (including Energy metering, Gas metering, and Water metering) instruments / projects etc., on turn-key basis or under CAPEX-OPEX-TOTEX base BOOT Model.

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 18:12 IST

