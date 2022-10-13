TCS introduces new official race app for Toronto Waterfront Marathon

-
-
Developed by TCS as part of a five-year partnership with Canada Running Series (CRS), the official race app provides an integrated digital experience.
The app allows fans to track the progress of their favorite runners in real time, and features a Sustainability Scorecard that lets runners and fans learn about their impact on the environment by measuring a broad range of environmental factors related to the marathon. This feature also allows users to donate to Trans Canada Trails' new AccessNow partnership, which is creating accessibility mapping across its more than 28,000 km of national trails, or donate to Trees for Life's tree-planting projects along the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon course.
