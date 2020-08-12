Ginni Filaments standalone net profit rises 3106.25% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 34.20% to Rs 128.46 croreNet profit of Ginni Filaments rose 3106.25% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.20% to Rs 128.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 195.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales128.46195.22 -34 OPM %15.287.57 -PBDT12.277.12 72 PBT5.690.28 1932 NP5.130.16 3106
