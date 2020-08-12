Ginni Filaments standalone net profit rises 3106.25% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.20% to Rs 128.46 crore

Net profit of Ginni Filaments rose 3106.25% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.20% to Rs 128.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 195.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.128.46195.2215.287.5712.277.125.690.285.130.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)