JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Power Grid appoints CFO

Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 27.13% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Ginni Filaments standalone net profit rises 3106.25% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 34.20% to Rs 128.46 crore

Net profit of Ginni Filaments rose 3106.25% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.20% to Rs 128.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 195.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales128.46195.22 -34 OPM %15.287.57 -PBDT12.277.12 72 PBT5.690.28 1932 NP5.130.16 3106

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 08:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU