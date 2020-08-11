Sanghi Industries standalone net profit declines 84.31% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Sales decline 45.74% to Rs 148.74 crore

Net profit of Sanghi Industries declined 84.31% to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 38.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.74% to Rs 148.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 274.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales148.74274.12 -46 OPM %25.0223.97 -PBDT21.5352.85 -59 PBT6.0238.36 -84 NP6.0238.36 -84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 18:12 IST

