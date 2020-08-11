Sanghi Industries standalone net profit declines 84.31% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 45.74% to Rs 148.74 crore

Net profit of Sanghi Industries declined 84.31% to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 38.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.74% to Rs 148.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 274.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.148.74274.1225.0223.9721.5352.856.0238.366.0238.36

