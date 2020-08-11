B & A Packaging India standalone net profit rises 29.33% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.18% to Rs 20.78 croreNet profit of B & A Packaging India rose 29.33% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.18% to Rs 20.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales20.7820.14 3 OPM %21.8017.97 -PBDT4.063.22 26 PBT3.742.88 30 NP2.692.08 29
