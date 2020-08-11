B & A Packaging India standalone net profit rises 29.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.18% to Rs 20.78 crore

Net profit of B & A Packaging India rose 29.33% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.18% to Rs 20.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.20.7820.1421.8017.974.063.223.742.882.692.08

