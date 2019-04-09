JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Fire breaks out at Asian Paints' Vishakhapatnam facility
Business Standard

Gitanjali Gems update on subsidiary - Nakshatra World

Capital Market 

NCLT initiates CIRP for Nakshatra World

Gitanjali Gems announced that Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process has been initiated in respect of its subsidiary, Nakshatra World under the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code by an order of National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai dated 29 January 2019.

Vijay Kumar Garg has been appointed as Interim Resolution Professional and the Board of the Nakshatra World stands suspended.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 09 2019. 10:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU