Gitanjali Gems update on subsidiary - Nakshatra World

NCLT initiates CIRP for Nakshatra World

Gems announced that Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process has been initiated in respect of its subsidiary, under the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code by an order of National Company Law Tribunal, dated 29 January 2019.

has been appointed as Interim Resolution Professional and the stands suspended.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)