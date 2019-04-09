Gitanjali Gems update on subsidiary - Nakshatra World

-
-
NCLT initiates CIRP for Nakshatra WorldGitanjali Gems announced that Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process has been initiated in respect of its subsidiary, Nakshatra World under the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code by an order of National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai dated 29 January 2019.
Vijay Kumar Garg has been appointed as Interim Resolution Professional and the Board of the Nakshatra World stands suspended.
