Board of Medico Intercontinental appoints chairman and company secretary

At meeting held on 08 April 2019The Board of Medico Intercontinental at its meeting held on 08 April 2019 has elected Tanvi Shah as the new Chairman of the Company in place of Amar Jaiswal. The Board has appointed Deepika Kanabi as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.
