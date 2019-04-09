Majesco appoints CFO

-
ALSO READ
Majesco USA announces change in record date for proposed rights offering
Majesco acquires insurance software business in India
Majesco announces restructuring of overseas subsidiaries
EA's 'Apex Legends' tops 'Fortnite' record with 25 million signups
Sony's gaming unit appoints new chief as profit falls, generational shift looms
-
Effective 08 April 2019Majesco announced the appointment of Wayne Locke as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective 08 April 2019. As Majesco's CFO, Wayne will report directly to CEO Adam Elster and oversee all operational, commercial, financial and investor relations functions, ultimately ensuring the company's ability to capitalize on the growing demand for cutting-edge insurance software solutions that deliver digital business transformation at speed and scale.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU