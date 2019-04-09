JUST IN
Business Standard

Majesco appoints CFO

Capital Market 

Effective 08 April 2019

Majesco announced the appointment of Wayne Locke as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective 08 April 2019. As Majesco's CFO, Wayne will report directly to CEO Adam Elster and oversee all operational, commercial, financial and investor relations functions, ultimately ensuring the company's ability to capitalize on the growing demand for cutting-edge insurance software solutions that deliver digital business transformation at speed and scale.

First Published: Tue, April 09 2019. 10:20 IST

