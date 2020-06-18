GKW reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.63 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales reported at Rs -14.96 crore

Net loss of GKW reported to Rs 14.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -14.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.82% to Rs 2.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 64.06% to Rs 10.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales-14.966.94 PL 10.9330.41 -64 OPM %110.7063.40 -21.0467.74 - PBDT-16.254.45 PL 2.6320.91 -87 PBT-16.534.28 PL 1.5420.35 -92 NP-14.634.55 PL 2.6219.88 -87

