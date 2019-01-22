NIIT Technologies Ltd up for five straight sessions

NIIT Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1291, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 64.72% in last one year as compared to a 1.79% fall in NIFTY and a 13.64% fall in the Nifty IT.
NIIT Technologies Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1291, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 10885.35. The Sensex is at 36316.64, down 0.72%. NIIT Technologies Ltd has added around 15.54% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which NIIT Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14966.4, down 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.37 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1287.95, up 1.15% on the day. NIIT Technologies Ltd is up 64.72% in last one year as compared to a 1.79% fall in NIFTY and a 13.64% fall in the Nifty IT index.
The PE of the stock is 28.85 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
