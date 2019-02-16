GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare standalone net profit rises 35.07% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 1116.82 croreNet profit of GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare rose 35.07% to Rs 221.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 163.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 1116.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1039.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1116.821039.35 7 OPM %21.3619.97 -PBDT362.57268.02 35 PBT346.76252.88 37 NP221.06163.66 35
