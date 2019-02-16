Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries standalone net profit declines 20.06% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 30.02% to Rs 422.43 croreNet profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries declined 20.06% to Rs 43.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 54.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 30.02% to Rs 422.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 603.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales422.43603.65 -30 OPM %8.5014.86 -PBDT67.4385.63 -21 PBT54.5672.02 -24 NP43.3654.24 -20
