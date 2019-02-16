Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reports standalone net loss of Rs 832.26 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.31% to Rs 514.50 croreNet Loss of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reported to Rs 832.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 639.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 11.31% to Rs 514.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 580.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales514.50580.12 -11 OPM %-64.17-49.42 -PBDT-586.50-400.69 -46 PBT-832.26-639.01 -30 NP-832.26-639.01 -30
