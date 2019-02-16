Nahar Industrial Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.06 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nahar Industrial Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.91 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Superior Industrial Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Superior Industrial Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Nahar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 831.00% in the December 2018 quarter
TAAL Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 1.08% to Rs 456.03 croreNet loss of Nahar Industrial Enterprises reported to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 4.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1.08% to Rs 456.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 451.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales456.03451.17 1 OPM %6.757.94 -PBDT20.0120.59 -3 PBT0.583.88 -85 NP-2.064.83 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU