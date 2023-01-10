Glenmark launches Bumetanide Injection in SingleDose Vials and Multi-Dose Vials

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announced it has launched Bumetanide Injection USP, 1 mg/4 mL (0.25 mg/mL) SingleDose Vials and 2.5 mg/10 mL (0.25 mg/mL) Multi-Dose Vials, the generic version of Bumex Injection, 0.25 mg/mL, of Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending November 2022, the Bumex Injection, 0.25 mg/mL market achieved annual sales of approximately $16.5 million.

