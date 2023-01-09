JSW Ispat Special Products announces production volumes for Q3

-
JSW Ispat Special Products achieved crude steel production of 0.10 million tonnes in Q3 FY23 compared to 0.03 million tonnes in Q2 FY23 and 0.14 million tonnes in Q3 FY22, thus recording a growth of 253% on QoQ basis and a decline of 30% on a YoY basis.
The crude steel production for Q3 FY23 was higher due to restart of certain plant operations of the company in Q3 FY23.
The company's crude steel production dropped 43% in 9M FY23 to 0.23 million tonnes compared to 0.41 million tonnes in 9M FY22.
