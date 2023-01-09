IndiGrid Investment Managers announces resignation of CFO

With effect from 10 April 2023

IndiGrid Investment Managers announced the resignation of Divya Bedi Verma as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of IndiGrid Investment Managers (the Company), Investment Manager of India Grid Trust to pursue other interests and she will be relieved from her duties on or before 10 April 2023. She will continue to hold her current position of CFO till date of relieving.

