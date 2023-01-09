HDFC Holdings divests its entire 17.50% stake in Kaizen Management Advisors

JUST IN
HDFC Holdings (HHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Housing Development Finance Corporation has today i.e. on 09 January 2023 entered into an agreement to sell 2,12,121 equity shares of Rs. 10 each of Kaizen Management Advisors (Kaizen), representing 17.50% the total paid-up equity share capital of Kaizen.

Post the proposed sale, HHL would not hold any share in Kaizen. The total consideration for the sale of 2,12,121 equity shares is Rs. 1.10 crore.

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 20:21 IST

