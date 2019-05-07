Glenmark Pharma appoints Dr. Yasir Rawjee as CEO for API business

JUST IN
On 07 May 2019

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a research‐led global integrated pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Yasir Rawjee as the Chief Executive Officer of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd, its subsidiary for the API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) business.He has over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He has a Ph.D. in Chemistry from Texas A&M University, USA and holds a degree in B.Sc.(Tech.) from UDCT Mumbai, India.

First Published: Tue, May 07 2019. 11:02 IST

