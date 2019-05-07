Glenmark Pharma appoints Dr. Yasir Rawjee as CEO for API business

-
ALSO READ
Glenmark eyes up to 15 pc consolidated revenue growth over 3-5 years
Glenmark enters into exclusive pact with Grandpharma to sell Ryaltris in China
Glenmark Appoints Dr. Yasir Rawjee as Chief Executive Officer of Glenmark Life Sciences, its Subsidiary for the API Business
Glenmark launches Remogliflozin in India
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Enters Into an Exclusive License Agreement With Grandpharma (China) Co. Ltd. for Commercializing Investigational Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis Nasal Spray Ryaltris in China
-
On 07 May 2019Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a research‐led global integrated pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Yasir Rawjee as the Chief Executive Officer of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd, its subsidiary for the API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) business.He has over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He has a Ph.D. in Chemistry from Texas A&M University, USA and holds a degree in B.Sc.(Tech.) from UDCT Mumbai, India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU