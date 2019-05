Seshosoyee Paper & Boards intimation for submission of a Proposed Draft Scheme

On 06 May 2019

Seshosoyee Paper & Boards announced that the company has submitted a Proposed Draft Composite Scheme of Compromise / Arrangement with the creditors and members of (Company under Liquidation) (SPL) and Scheme for Amalgamation with under Sections 230 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules there under, in line with the Final Order of the Hon'ble NCLAT dated 27 February 2019 and in consonance with the statement and object of the and Code, 2016.

