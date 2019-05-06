Godrej Agrovet grants stock options under ESOS

JUST IN
The Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on 06 May 2019 has approved grant of 57,345 stock options to eligible employees of the Company, under the Employees Stock Grant Scheme, 2018, subject to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014, at an exercise price of Rs.10/- per option. Each stock option entitles the holder to apply for 1 equity share of the Company of Face Value of Rs.10/- each.

