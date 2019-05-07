Wipro to power digital currency in Thailand

On 07 May 2019Wipro, a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services (BPO) company, announced that the company, in partnership with R3, the enterprise blockchain software firm, has developed a blockchain-based solution prototype to enable digital currency for interbank settlements for a consortium consisting of the Bank of Thailand and eight commercial banks in Thailand. Developed as part of the first phase of Project lnthanon, the solution will enable de-centralized interbank real-time gross settlement (RTGS) using wholesale Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) to prove that the technology can perform key functionalities of payment and enhance efficiency.
