Jonjua Overseas bags Order from Cameroon

On 15 April 2019

Jonjua Overseas announced that SOFIGES Real Estate, SA - a real estate development company based in Douala, Cameroon has retained Jonjua Overseas Limited (an ITeS service provider serving the global market from Mohali, Punjab since 1993) to locate a technical partner for their Mega Real Estate Projects in Cameroon and Central African Republic.

First Published: Tue, May 07 2019. 10:40 IST

