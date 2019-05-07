Jonjua Overseas bags Order from Cameroon

-
On 15 April 2019Jonjua Overseas announced that SOFIGES Real Estate, SA - a real estate development company based in Douala, Cameroon has retained Jonjua Overseas Limited (an ITeS service provider serving the global market from Mohali, Punjab since 1993) to locate a technical partner for their Mega Real Estate Projects in Cameroon and Central African Republic.
