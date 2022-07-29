Glenmark Pharma gets ANDA approval for generic birth control drug

-
ALSO READ
Unichem Laboratories spurts on USFDA nod on Nebivolol tablets
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q3 PAT skids 3% YoY to Rs 240 cr
Glenmark Pharma's formulation facility gets Form 483 with one observation
Glenmark Pharma launches acne drug in India
Glenmark Pharma's US arm acquires approved ANDAs from Wockhardt
-
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol Capsules and Ferrous Fumarate Capsules, 1 mg/20 mcg.The approved drug is the generic version of Taytulla Capsules, of Allergan Pharmaceuticals International.
The drug is a prescription birth control pill used for the prevention of pregnancy.
According to IQVIA sales data for the 12 month period ending May 2022, the Taytulla Capsules market achieved annual sales of approximately $85.9 million.
Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 177 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 47 ANDA's pending approval with the U.S. FDA.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global pharmaceutical company with a presence across specialty, generics, and OTC businesses.
The pharma company's consolidated net profit slumped 33.5% to Rs 155.59 crore on a 4.6% rise in net sales to Rs 2,961.15 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
The scrip advanced 0.86% to settle at Rs 379.90 on Thursday, 28 July 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU