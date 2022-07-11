Glenmark Pharma launches acne drug in India

-
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has launched India's first topical Minocycline 4% Gel for the treatment of moderate to severe acne, under the brand name MINYM.Minocycline is a potent antibacterial gel which exerts a strong anti-inflammatory action. It also offers the lowest MIC90 (minimum inhibitory concentration at which it stops/prevents visible growth of 90% of isolates of bacteria) compared to the available topical antibacterial formulations.
Acne is an inflammatory skin disease affecting millions of people worldwide. It involves the pilosebaceous units and presents with comedones, papules and pustules and is affected by numerous risk factors. Acne usually begins in puberty and affects many adolescents and young adults.
Topical antibacterial formulations are some of the commonly used class of drugs for the treatment of acne. With no new topical formulations being launched over the last 30 years, there has been a gradual increase in resistance to the currently available topical antibacterial formulations. MINYM Gel (Topical Minocycline 4% Gel) has been developed to address these growing concerns in treatment of acne and is safe to use in patients above 9 years of age.
Alok Malik, group vice president & head of India Formulations at Glenmark said, "Glenmark is a leader in the dermatology segment in India and has been at the forefront in providing access to the latest treatment options to the patients. We are proud to introduce the first topical Minocycline-based - MINYM Gel, in India; proven for its potent antibacterial effect, anti-inflammatory action and lowest resistance, as a treatment option to patients aged 9 years and above suffering from acne."
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global pharmaceutical company with a presence across specialty, generics, and OTC businesses.
The pharmaceutical company's consolidated net profit slumped 33.5% to Rs 155.59 crore on a 4.6% rise in net sales to Rs 2,961.15 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
The scrip advanced 0.40% to currently trade at Rs 389.05 on the BSE.
