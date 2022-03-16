Unichem Laboratories spurts on USFDA nod on Nebivolol tablets

Unichem Laboratories advanced 2.46% to Rs 251.50 after it has received ANDA approval for its Nebivolol tablets (2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 20 mg) from the drug regulator, USFDA to market a generic version of Bystolic (Nebivolol) tablets of Allergan Sales.

Nebivolol tablets are indicated for the treatment of hypertension. The product will be commercialized from Unichem's Ghaziabad plant in Uttar Pradesh.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 14.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against net profit of Rs 23.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Net sales declined 4.59% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to Rs 311.31 crore in Q3 FY22.

Unichem Laboratories is an international, integrated, specialty pharmaceutical company. It manufactures and markets a large basket of pharmaceutical formulations as branded generics as well as generics in several markets across the world.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)