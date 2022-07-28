Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Biocon Ltd, Brightcom Group Ltd, V I P Industries Ltd and SpiceJet Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 July 2022.

Biocon Ltd, Brightcom Group Ltd, V I P Industries Ltd and SpiceJet Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 July 2022.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd crashed 5.11% to Rs 408.4 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 21610 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17071 shares in the past one month.

Biocon Ltd tumbled 5.07% to Rs 306.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Brightcom Group Ltd lost 4.96% to Rs 46.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

V I P Industries Ltd fell 4.46% to Rs 619.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 84343 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38512 shares in the past one month.

SpiceJet Ltd shed 4.44% to Rs 36.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

