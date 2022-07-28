TVS Motor Company records PAT of Rs 321 crore in Q1 FY23

TVS Motor Company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 321 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net profit of Rs 53 crore in Q1 FY22.

The company recorded operating revenue of Rs 6,009 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 3,934 crore reported in the quarter ended June 2021, up 52.7% YoY.

EBITDA in Q1 FY23 was Rs 599 crore as compared with Rs 274 crore in Q1 FY22. EBITDA margin was 10% in Q1 FY23 as against 7% in Q1 FY22.

The company reported profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 432 crore in the first quarter of 2022-23 as against of Rs 102 crore in the first quarter of 2021-22. The first quarter numbers are not strictly comparable with the first quarter of last year due to lockdowns, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

The company recorded total sales of 9.07 lakh units in Q1 FY23 as compared with 6.58 lakh units sold in Q1 FY22, registering a YoY growth of 37.8%.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. The company has four manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia.

The scrip advanced 1.75% to end at Rs 864.15 on the BSE today.

