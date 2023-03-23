Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for two drugs

-
ALSO READ
Glenmark launches first triple fixed-dose combination Teneligliptin with Pioglitazone and Metformin in India
Lupin launches inadequately controlled asthma drug in India
Lupin receives USFDA approval for Darunavir Tablets
Lupin receives USFDA tentative approval for Dolutegravir and Rilpivirine Tablets
USFDA issues EIR specific to drug-device combination products to be commercialized at Stelis' Bengaluru unit
-
The drug maker said that it has received final approval from US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Calcipotriene and Betamethasone Dipropionate Foam, 0.005%, 0.064%.The said drug is a generic equivalent of Enstilar Foam, 0.005%, 0.064%, of Leo Pharma AS. It is used to treat psoriasis. It helps to reduce the redness, thickening, and scaling of the skin that occurs with this condition.
With respect to 180-day generic drug exclusivity, the FDA noted that Glenmark was the first abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) applicant to submit a substantially complete ANDA with a paragraph IV certification for Calcipotriene and Betamethasone Dipropionate Foam, 0.005%, 0.064%. Therefore, Glenmark is eligible for 180-days of generic drug exclusivity for Calcipotriene and Betamethasone Dipropionate Foam, 0.005%, 0.064%.
According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending January 2023, the Enstilar Foam, 0.005%
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU