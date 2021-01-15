Captain Polyplast augments capacity at Kurnool plant

Captain Polyplast has undertaken addition of new manufacturing lines at the Kurnool plant considering the positive traction in sales from the plant in current year.

The company has commissioned 2 lines of PVC pipe and 1 line of HDPE/Sprinkler pipe. This capacity addition puts the company on a strong foundation to tap the large market for pipes and micro irrigation in South India.

