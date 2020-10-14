Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches NINDANIB in India

Used for treatment of pulmonary fibrosis

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launched NINDANIB (Nintedanib 100 and 150 mg capsules) for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis in India. Glenmark being a leader in the area of respiratory has been amongst the first to launch the branded generic version at an affordable cost for the treatment of Pulmonary Fibrosis in India. This will provide patients a far more cost effective treatment option, and enable doctors to treat a wider patient population in the country.

Nintedanib is approved by the Indian drug regulator for the treatment of Idiopathic (unknown cause) Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). Since IPF is a progressive disease that gets worse over time, starting treatment early and continuing treatment are important to slow disease progression. A lower monthly treatment cost therefore becomes crucial to ensure patients adhere to prescribed treatment in the long term.

So far Nintedanib has been studied extensively in various controlled clinical trials that have established its efficacy and safety. In a recently published INBUILD™ trial, Nintedanib showed significantly lower annual rate of decline in FVC (Forced Vital Capacity) - a measure of lung health - with various progressive fibrosing interstitial lung diseases. Moreover, two clinical trials are being rolled out for to study the efficacy and safety of Nintedanib as a treatment of SARS-COV2 induced pulmonary fibrosis in Moderate to Severe COVID-19 patients.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)