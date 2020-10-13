NTPC to raise Rs 4000 cr via private placement of non-convertible bonds

On 15 October 2020

NTPC has decided to raise Rs.4,000 crore on 15 October 2020, through private placement of unsecured non-convertible bonds in the nature of debentures at a coupon of 5.45% p.a. with a door to door maturity of 5 years on 15 October 2025.

The proceeds will be utilized for, inter alia, funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes. The bonds are proposed to be listed on both NSE & BSE.

Bond Trust Deed for these bonds will be duly executed as per the requirements of and within the period of time prescribed under the Companies Act and rules specified therein.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)