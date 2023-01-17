Bank of India Q3 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 1,151 cr

The state-run bank's net profit increased 12% to Rs 1,151 crore on 26.3% rise in total income to Rs 14,159.60 in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Net interest income (NII) increased by 64% YoY to Rs 5,596 crore for Q3 FY23 as against Rs 3,408 crore for Q3 FY22. Net interest margin (NIM) (domestic) improved to 3.72% in Q3 FY23 as compared to 2.51% in Q3 FY22.

Operating profit (before provisions and contingencies) improved by 74% YoY to Rs 3,652 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 2,096 crore in Q3 FY22. Total provisions and contingencies (other than tax) surged 461.01% to Rs 1,878.98 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 334.93 crore in Q3 FY22.

Profit from ordinary activities before tax in Q3 FY23 stood at Rs 1,772.95 crore, up by 0.69% from Rs 1,1760.81 crore in Q3 FY22.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) slipped to Rs 38,885 crore as on 31 December 2022 as against Rs 42,014 crore as on 30 September 2022.

The ratio of gross NPAs was 7.66% as on 31 December 2022 as against 8.51% as of 30 September 2022. The ratio of net NPAs was 1.61% as on 31 December 2022 as compared with 1.92% as on 30 September 2022.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood at 90.27% as on 31 December 2022 as against 88.96% as on 30 September 2022.

While bank's deposits (domestic) increased by 2.08% YoY to Rs 5,56,707 crore, advances (domestic) jumped by 11.57% YoY to Rs 4,26,622 crore as on 31 December 2022.

The bank's CASA (domestic) rose by 3.70% YoY to Rs 2,46,718 crore in Q3 FY23 while CASA Ratio stood at 44.56% in 31 December 2022.

Cost of deposits (global) stood at 3.72% in Q3 FY23 as compared to Rs 3.68% in Q3 FY22.

As on 31 December 2022, the bank's total capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) was at 15.60% while CET -1 ratio stood at 12.77%.

Bank of India is a public sector bank. The Government of India held 81.41% stake in the bank as on 31 December 2022.

The scrip skid 4.50% to Rs 93.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)